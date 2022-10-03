Demars Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,878,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,503,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $4.22 on Monday, reaching $216.39. 5,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,240. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.79 and a 200 day moving average of $228.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

