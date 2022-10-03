Demars Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC owned 0.30% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33,301.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 510,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 508,841 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $21,412,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,480,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 783,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,892,000 after acquiring an additional 236,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,464,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.57. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,221. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.