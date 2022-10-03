Demars Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000. Rayonier comprises 1.0% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Barclays PLC grew its position in Rayonier by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rayonier by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,667,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,002,000 after purchasing an additional 122,222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Rayonier by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rayonier by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 416,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE RYN traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $31.04. 3,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,049. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

