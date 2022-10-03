Demars Financial Group LLC Purchases 921 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33,301.1% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 510,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 508,841 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $21,412,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,480,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 783,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,892,000 after buying an additional 236,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,464,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSTA stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,221. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62.

