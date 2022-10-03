Demars Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 10,685.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 217.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Nielsen by 1,063.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nielsen by 40.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Price Performance

Shares of NLSN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.85. 109,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,115,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.16. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Nielsen Dividend Announcement

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

