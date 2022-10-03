Demars Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 435.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,995 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enstar Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,865,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,502 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at about $25,424,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 16.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,901,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,470 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 916,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after acquiring an additional 875,252 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

ORCC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.50. 44,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,929. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owl Rock Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Insider Activity

In other Owl Rock Capital news, VP Alexis Maged acquired 29,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares in the company, valued at $630,139.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Further Reading

