Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 7,256 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Demars Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 2.7% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE ENB traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.16. The company had a trading volume of 136,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,149. The company has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.