Depth Token (DEP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $14,663.52

Depth Token (DEP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, Depth Token has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Depth Token has a total market capitalization of $14,663.52 and approximately $38.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Depth Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,179.12 or 1.00012774 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00063868 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010429 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00064072 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00081936 BTC.

About Depth Token

DEP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 631,364,406 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Depth Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

