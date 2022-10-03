Desjardins Trims Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Target Price to C$2.00

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITRG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Integra Resources from $6.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra Resources

Integra Resources Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRG. Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in Integra Resources by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Integra Resources by 362.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 339,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.