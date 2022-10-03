Desjardins Trims Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Target Price to C$2.00

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITRG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Integra Resources from $6.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Shares of NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
