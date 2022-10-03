Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €202.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €202.00 ($206.12) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 0.2 %

DB1 opened at €168.25 ($171.68) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €169.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €163.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 1-year high of €175.90 ($179.49).

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.