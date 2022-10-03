Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target to £135

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £138.20 ($166.99) to £135 ($163.12) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £156 ($188.50) to £158 ($190.91) in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14,175.00.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PDYPY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.80. 9,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,116. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $43.71 and a 12 month high of $101.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.