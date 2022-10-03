Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target Cut to €50.90 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €52.50 ($53.57) to €50.90 ($51.94) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DPSGY. UBS Group decreased their price target on Deutsche Post from €60.00 ($61.22) to €54.75 ($55.87) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deutsche Post from €40.00 ($40.82) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($65.31) to €61.00 ($62.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.77.

DPSGY stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.19. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $66.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

