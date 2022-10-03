DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Short Interest Down 8.2% in September

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,710,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 13,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 24.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock traded down $8.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,014,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,821. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $142.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.36 and a 200 day moving average of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 56.6% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,734,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 797.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,652 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 53,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

