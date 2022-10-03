Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Digi International Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded up $2.19 on Monday, hitting $36.76. 43,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,465. Digi International has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Digi International

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGII. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Digi International to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Digi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Digi International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Further Reading

