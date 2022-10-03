Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGIIGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded up $2.19 on Monday, hitting $36.76. 43,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,465. Digi International has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGIIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGII. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Digi International to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Digi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Digi International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

