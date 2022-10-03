Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Purchased by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 588.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,368 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $239,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFCF traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,892. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $55.03.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.