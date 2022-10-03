Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Libra Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Libra Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,858 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Libra Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Libra Wealth LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $11,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $38.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average is $43.56. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

