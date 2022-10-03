Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 266 ($3.21) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 292 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.90) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 282.30 ($3.41).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 185.50 ($2.24) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 206.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 171.70 ($2.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 318 ($3.84). The company has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 927.50.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a GBX 7.60 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.50%.

In other news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,462 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.51), for a total value of £100,800.96 ($121,799.13).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.