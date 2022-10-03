Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 326 ($3.94) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

DIISY opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3212 per share. This represents a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.