Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Trading 12.2% Higher

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01. 43,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 407,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pi Financial cut their target price on Discovery Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.10 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Discovery Silver alerts:

Discovery Silver Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$366.91 million and a P/E ratio of -8.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.65 and a quick ratio of 25.51.

Discovery Silver Company Profile

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.