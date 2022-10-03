Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires 10,790 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $501,229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,252,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,977,000 after buying an additional 14,587,722 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after buying an additional 10,021,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,026 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526,488 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKR traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,618,970. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

