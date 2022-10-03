Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,207 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.04. 146,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,183,846. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $45.19 and a 1 year high of $70.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.64.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

