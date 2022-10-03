Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $8.22 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,609 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA owned 0.12% of Old Republic International worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 18.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 10.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Performance

ORI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.82. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.23%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.