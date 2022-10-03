Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Lowers Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $15,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.
iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,262. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.84.
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
