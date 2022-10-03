Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.1% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 99,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.26. 37,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

