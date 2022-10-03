Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Reduces Stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA owned about 0.14% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLQD. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,527,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 974,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,123,000 after acquiring an additional 60,842 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 43,156 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SLQD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,966. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.64. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $51.69.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.096 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

