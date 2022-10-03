Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 13,488 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,488 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KBE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,271.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.12. 38,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,036. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

