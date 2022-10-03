Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 2,005 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Shares of NYSE FMX traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,821. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

