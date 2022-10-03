Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 3,555 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after purchasing an additional 452,245 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 20,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 700,433 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.69. 42,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,795,061. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

