DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 5,480,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

DLocal Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of DLocal stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.69. 41,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,173. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59. DLocal has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. DLocal had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $101.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DLocal by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,640,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,530 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in DLocal by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,914,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,315,000 after buying an additional 1,223,771 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DLocal by 457.3% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,671,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,336,000 after buying an additional 1,488,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. grew its stake in DLocal by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 392,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 97,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.