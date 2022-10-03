DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 5,480,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
DLocal Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of DLocal stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.69. 41,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,173. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59. DLocal has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.
DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. DLocal had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $101.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DLocal by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,640,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,530 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in DLocal by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,914,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,315,000 after buying an additional 1,223,771 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DLocal by 457.3% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,671,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,336,000 after buying an additional 1,488,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. grew its stake in DLocal by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 392,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 97,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.
DLocal Company Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DLocal (DLO)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.