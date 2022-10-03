DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 794,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
DocGo Price Performance
DocGo stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,221. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. DocGo has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.86.
DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo
DocGo Company Profile
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocGo (DCGO)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.