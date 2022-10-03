DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 794,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DocGo Price Performance

DocGo stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,221. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. DocGo has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

DocGo Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 99.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

