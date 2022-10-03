DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Gap Down to $9.92

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $9.65. DocGo shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 435 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23.
DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.11 million. Analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
