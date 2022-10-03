DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Gap Down to $9.92

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $9.65. DocGo shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 435 shares traded.

DocGo Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.11 million. Analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DocGo

DocGo Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in DocGo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 31.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

