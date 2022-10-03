Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Increased to C$93.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Dollarama to a “hold” rating and set a C$76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.68.

Dollarama Stock Up 1.6 %

Dollarama stock traded up C$1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$80.53. The stock had a trading volume of 343,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,767. The company has a market cap of C$23.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$78.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$74.72. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$53.39 and a 52 week high of C$83.44.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

Dollarama Company Profile

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.26, for a total value of C$396,568.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,143,946.50.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

