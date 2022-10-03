Don-key Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $32,188.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Don-key alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009156 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010738 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070072 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10712320 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Don-key

Don-key’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Don-key is don-key.finance. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Don-key

According to CryptoCompare, “Don-key is designed to reduce the entry barrier for both yield farmers and liquidity providers, opening the DeFi world for two distinct groups of people: those with low investment funds and those who cannot dedicate themselves to mastering the skills and strategies needed to participate in the DeFi world.DON tokens are the full utility token for the Don-key “copy farming” platform. In order to access the DAPP and participate users need to hold at least 100 $DON in their wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.