Don-key Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $32,188.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009156 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000520 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010738 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070072 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10712320 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Don-key
Don-key’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Don-key is don-key.finance. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Don-key
