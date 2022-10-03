Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Position Reduced by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,922,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,097 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Douglas Dynamics worth $83,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PLOW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,204. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $638.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $187.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 92.80%.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Further Reading

