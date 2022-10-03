e-Gulden (EFL) Price Down 2.6% This Week

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $849,042.96 and approximately $45.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00274485 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001265 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002476 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000192 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,797 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,646 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

