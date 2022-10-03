e-Money (NGM) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

e-Money (NGM) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $19.76 million and $104,211.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, e-Money has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009164 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000687 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010762 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069839 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10676620 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
e-Money Coin Profile
e-Money launched on March 25th, 2020. e-Money’s total supply is 120,998,165 coins and its circulating supply is 72,159,033 coins. e-Money’s official website is e-money.com. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.
e-Money Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.
