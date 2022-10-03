e-Money (NGM) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

e-Money (NGM) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $19.76 million and $104,211.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, e-Money has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money launched on March 25th, 2020. e-Money’s total supply is 120,998,165 coins and its circulating supply is 72,159,033 coins. e-Money’s official website is e-money.com. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

e-Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike.The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

