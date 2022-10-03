Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Up 23.4% in September

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of EOI opened at $14.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $20.34.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
