Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Up 23.4% in September

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EOI opened at $14.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $20.34.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commons Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2,082.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.