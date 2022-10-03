Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 13.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares during the period.

EFR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,131. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

