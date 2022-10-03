Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 619,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 592,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $359,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 17.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 36.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EXG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. 932,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,274. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

