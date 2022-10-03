eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $44.00. The company traded as low as $36.39 and last traded at $36.57, with a volume of 22716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.81.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on eBay to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in eBay by 18.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 27.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

