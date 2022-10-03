Eden Market Capitalization Achieves $339,086.34 (EDN)

Eden (EDN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Eden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a market cap of $339,086.34 and $93.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005110 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,560.34 or 0.99935959 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004748 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00051650 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010218 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00064220 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00078985 BTC.

About Eden

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io.

Eden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

