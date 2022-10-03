eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Up 18.3% in September

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,100 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 283,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered eGain from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of eGain stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.45 million, a P/E ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. eGain has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

Institutional Trading of eGain

About eGain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in eGain by 47.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,684,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,228 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in eGain during the first quarter valued at about $4,818,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in eGain by 566.7% during the first quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 426,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 362,628 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in eGain during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,872,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in eGain during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.