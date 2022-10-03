eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
EGAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut eGain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.
eGain Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a market cap of $234.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 0.31. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.
About eGain
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.
