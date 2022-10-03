eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut eGain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

eGain Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a market cap of $234.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 0.31. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About eGain

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of eGain by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in eGain by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

Featured Articles

