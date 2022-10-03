Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives $10.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

ECIFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cheuvreux lowered Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.24) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Electricité de France Price Performance

ECIFY stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. Electricité de France has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $3.02.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

