Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 927,800 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the August 31st total of 1,055,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Electrovaya Stock Performance
EFLVF traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.71. 13,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,671. Electrovaya has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67.
Electrovaya Company Profile
