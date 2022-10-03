Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 927,800 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the August 31st total of 1,055,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

EFLVF traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.71. 13,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,671. Electrovaya has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67.

Electrovaya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

