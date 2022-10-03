Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,300 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 663,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Trading of Elevate Credit

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 44.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 9.0% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 357,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of ELVT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 604,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,568. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.97.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $117.61 million for the quarter.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

