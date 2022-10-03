Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Raised by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $324.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,934. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $224.22 and a 12-month high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $308.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.54 and its 200-day moving average is $307.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,892,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,899 shares of company stock valued at $128,861,605 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

