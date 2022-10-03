Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,794 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,255,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after buying an additional 696,392 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,639,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after buying an additional 609,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,913,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 271,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

NYSE EFC traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 764,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,142. The company has a market capitalization of $682.77 million, a PE ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 25.88 and a quick ratio of 25.88. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.83%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -782.61%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

