Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Update

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,600 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 419,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance
Shares of EARN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.13. 945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,430. The company has a market cap of $80.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $12.44.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently -41.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EARN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
See Also
