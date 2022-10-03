Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Update

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,600 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 419,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Shares of EARN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.13. 945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,430. The company has a market cap of $80.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $12.44.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently -41.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 112,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 20.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EARN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

