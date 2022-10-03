Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Emmi from CHF 1,040 to CHF 928 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Emmi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EMLZF remained flat at $978.58 during trading hours on Monday. Emmi has a 1-year low of $866.55 and a 1-year high of $1,200.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $976.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $973.39.

About Emmi

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

